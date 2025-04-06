What positions do the Texans need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for DeMeco Ryans’ team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans' offensive line is a major issue going into the NFL Draft, and with good reason — it was among the worst in the league in 2024. The team also traded tackle Laremy Tunsil, the group's finest player. However, their only need in the draft isn't at the offensive line, as they have other glaring voids as well.

The Texans have enough draft capital to cover most of their glaring roster gaps, which is good news. They have two third-round slots at No. 79 and No. 89, a pick in the second round at No. 58 and their first-round pick, which is 25th overall. Houston will have seven 2025 draft selections.

The Texans must prioritize their needs early in the draft to improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl. Let's look at the team's top priorities below.

Remaining positions of need for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1 Wide receiver

Having lost Stefon Diggs via free agency, the Houston Texans are obviously in need of a wide receiver to go with Nico Collins in offense. Additionally, Tank Dell's terrible knee injury from December 2024 is probably going to keep him out for the entire 2025 season.

We anticipate that the Texans will place a high priority on providing stability to a subpar receiver room through the 2025 NFL Draft. Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State is one of several wide receiver prospects who might not be selected in the top 20 and instead end up in Houston's hands with the No. 25 overall pick.

#2 Offensive lineman

The Houston Texans are expected to enter the draft seeking a long-term replacement after trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason.

The team has already signed Cam Robinson to a one-year contract through free agency to replace Tunsil, but Robinson is merely a temporary solution and has struggled to stay fit.

The Texans should try to upgrade the offensive line by selecting one of the highly regarded players in the draft. C.J. Stroud was sacked 63 times last season, which was the second-most of any quarterback in the league.

According to reports, the Texans have expressed interest in two players before the draft: interior offensive lineman Tyler Booker from Alabama and offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State. To get either, though, the team will probably need to trade up in the first round of the draft.

#3 Running back

Another obvious position to address for the Houston Texans is at running back. Joe Mixon is the starting running back, but there isn't a solid backup behind him.

Dameon Pierce was the RB2 last season, but he isn't going to be good enough to hold that role going forward. With Mixon turning 29 later this offseason and likely not having much more left to give, Houston's need for reinforcement at the position becomes even more critical.

Obviously, given their more urgent needs, the team isn't expected to select a running back with an early-round pick. But they really need to think about bringing in a rusher to help Mixon and relieve some of the burden on Stroud.

Fortunately for the Texans, this draft class is full of gifted running backs, so they could even identify an option on Day 3.

#4 Defensive lineman

The Houston Texans need to add some defensive line support during the draft. Despite having many players who are good at defending against the pass, like Tim Settle, Sheldon Rankins and Mario Edwards Jr., the team's defensive line rotation lacks a standout defender who's good at stopping the run.

One player Houston may want to add after the first two rounds of the draft is Deone Walker out of Kentucky. He might be a rotational player during his first season but could eventually get more playing time down the stretch.

