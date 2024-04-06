What positions do the Texans need to draft? Exploring Houston's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have improved many areas, particularly on the defensive line, with their free agent acquisitions. But as they say in the NFL, there's always more to do, and the Texans have more work ahead of them. Later this month, the team plans to use the NFL draft to try and fill a couple more voids on their roster.

The Texans must focus on their needs to succeed in the draft and raise their prospects of winning a Super Bowl. Let's examine the most pressing needs of the team:

Breaking down Texans' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

#1 Running back

The Houston Texans made a wise decision early in the offseason to acquire running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals after losing Devin Singletary to the New York Giants in free agency.

However, the big contract the team extended to the 27-year-old running back, who's fresh off of his most difficult physical season as a professional, has drawn criticism from fans and pundits.

Although Mixon is a very talented running back, the Texans may look to add more players to the position in the draft. One of the best strategies the organization could employ to try to extend Mixon's career and maybe spare him for a postseason run would be to choose another elite talent in the draft.

#2 Safety

The starting safeties for the Houston Texans are Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward, but Ward's injury history is a constant worry. He has missed around five games every season in the last seven years, with 12 cumulative games missed in the last two alone.

The Texans have some depth beyond their two starters at safety, but none of the backups are particularly promising. So, the Texans may consider selecting Tyler Nubin of Minnesota in the second round of the draft. At 22, he's already a leader, intelligent and level-headed.

#3 Cornerback

Even though the Texans signed Jeff Okudah recently and made other free agency moves, they still need a backup cornerback. Fortunately, there are a ton of great cornerback talents who should still be available in the second and third rounds of the upcoming draft.

The best CBs the Texans could select at No. 42 are perhaps Georgia's Kamari Lassiter and Missouri's Ennis Rackstraw. Houston would have have an intimidating defense for a very long time if they get one of these players.

#4 Linebacker

The Houston Texans' linebacker room is in desperate need of upgrading, particularly in light of Blake Cashman's free agency departure to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ty'Ron Hopper of Missouri, Jaylan Ford of Texas and Jeremiah Trotter of Clemson are some of the talented LBs who will be available in the draft. Any of them could help Houston's LB room gain depth. If they show enough promise, they could even break through as starters.