What positions do the Titans need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Brian Callahan’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans had a dismal 2024 season, finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record and fourth in the AFC South division. Tennessee's sole bright spot at the end of the season was that they held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft and enough cap space to sign top free agents.

Ad

This is the Titans' first time owning the top pick in the draft since relocating to Tennessee, granting them power to choose their preferred quarterback.

Here, let's take a look at the positions Tennessee should prioritize in the NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Remaining positions of need for the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1 Quarterback

Will Levis, the quarterback the Tennessee Titans moved up to choose in the second round of the 2023 draft, hasn't proven enough in his two seasons in the league to warrant the team's continued reliance on him.

Ad

Trending

The Titans will likely select Cam Ward of Miami with the first overall pick, as he's widely regarded as the best quarterback in this draft class. They will then bring in the remaining members of their new rookie class later in the draft.

Ward has enough experience to be ready for his NFL bow, having made 57 starts in five seasons of collegiate football at Miami, Washington State and Incarnate Word.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Wide receiver

The Titans don't have a trustworthy No. 2 at wide receiver, but Calvin Ridley is a decent WR1 option. Treylon Burks has the ability to fill that No. 2 position, but in three years in the league, he hasn't quite shown it and hasn't been healthy for long enough.

The Titans are unlikely to select a wide receiver with the first overall pick in the draft but should consider upgrading that position in the second round.

Ad

Luther Burden of Missouri is one player who could be available for Tennessee in the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Tight end

Although the tight end position, with players like Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson and Thomas Odukoya, isn't the most significant weakness for the Tennessee Titans, it's an area where the team should consider enhancing if the opportunity arises.

The Titans could select a tight end in the later rounds, given the talent in this year's draft class. With that, they would bring in another real target for their young quarterback to develop with in offense.

Ad

Terrance Ferguson, an Oregon tight end, whose stature and skill set could make him a desirable possibility on Day 2 of the draft, is reported to have visited the Titans' facility before the draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Edge rusher/linebacker

They have a few basic edge rushers, like Dre'Mont Jones, but after cutting Harold Landry III earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Titans need a new difference-maker at the edge position.

Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau, who finished the 2024 season with 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, is one player the Titans might use to cover the void as edge rusher. Another alluring option is Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, who finished 2024 with 16.5 sacks and 65 pressures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.