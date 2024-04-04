What positions do the Titans need to draft? Exploring the Tennessee team's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the busiest franchises in this year's free agency. They have added several players on both sides of the ball and look poised for a playoff push in 2024.

However, some positions need to be addressed via the 2024 NFL Draft. These are: offensive tackle, defensive line and linebacker. Ahead of the upcoming Draft, we look at how the Titans could fill these positions. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Breaking down Tennessee Titans’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Tennessee Titans' needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

#1 Offensive tackle

Will Levis is the Titans quarterback for now and the future, and the team needs to shore up their offensive line to give him the best chance of succeeding.

One position on the offensive line that's particularly thin is the offensive tackle position. The Titans need a proven right tackle, and the left tackle position could be better.

Ahead of this year's Draft, the Titans could elect to select a stellar tackle prospect with the seventh overall pick. However, if that's not their cup of tea, they could target a day-two prospect like Washington's Roger Rosengarten.

He's a solid right tackle with two years of collegiate experience as a starter. He would be an asset on the Titans, as he hasn't allowed a sack in the last 1,158 passing downs.

#2 Defensive line

The defensive line position is at the other end of the spectrum, which the Titans have failed to fill for quite some time. What's more, losing Denico Autry to the Houston Texans is sure to sting the front office.

As mentioned earlier, for the offensive tackle position, the Tennessee Titans could select a big-name defensive lineman in the first round, or they could dig deep into their scouting bag and pick their defensive lineman of the future in the later rounds.

If they choose the latter, Penn State's Adisa Isaac would be great. The skilled pass rusher terrorized collegiate defenses during his time with Penn State, and his skillset should translate into the NFL.

#3 Linebacker

The Houston Texans did a number on the Tennessee Titans and poached starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Now, the Titans must look for Al-Shaair's long-term replacement via the NFL Draft.

Linebackers are important for an NFL team's defensive identity, and the Titans must ace their pick(s) in the upcoming Draft. If the Titans are looking for a stud linebacker outside the first round, they must look at Michigan's Michael Barrett.

He's one of the more underrated linebacker prospects in this year's Draft, and the NCAA champ knows a thing or two about tracking skilled offensive players.