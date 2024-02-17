What was Puka Nacua's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Rams WR's performance

Puka Nacua is one of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL season and a shining example of the merits of the Los Angeles Rams' elite scouting department. The BYU alum was not regarded as an elite prospect coming out of college, and his average NFL Combine performance didn't do him any favors.

However, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams saw something in the elusive wide receiver, and they selected him with a fifth-round pick. Nacua repaid their faith and put up a top-three rookie wide receiver season of all-time in the 2023-24 NFL season.

This article will examine how Nacua performed in the 2023 NFL Combine and what made franchises pass on the rookie Pro Bowler.

Exploring Puka Nacua's NFL Combine record from 2023

Puka Nacua had a decent collegiate career at BYU, with the Provo native serving as a serviceable pass catcher on a stacked offense. He never really broke out in college, but he got the job done when presented with the opportunity. Nacua did not participate in the drills at the 2023 NFL Combine. However, he took basic measurements at the scouting showcase.

His measurements were

Arm - 31 1/2’’

Hand - 9 1/2’’

Height - 6’2’’

Weight - 201 lbs

Puka Nacua's scouting report

Entering the NFL, Puka Nacua was viewed as an athletic wide receiver lacking the speed or twitch to attack NFL man coverage at a successful clip. However, Nacua possessed the competitive nature and ball skills to give him a fighting chance at making a final NFL roster.

Nacua was seen as a talent that needed to be used as a possession pass catcher operating from the slot. It was in that role that his size and ball-winning ability were expected to shine.

Furthermore, Nacua possessed a sneaky ability with the ball in his hands so that the jet-sweep could be possible in the NFL. He was projected to be a day-three pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's a look at Nacua's Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Battered collegiate defenses as a jet-sweep option

Did a great job gaining vertical stack on defensive backs

Slippery as an eel with the ball in his hands

Cons:

Doesn't have the long speed to keep corners from gaining ground

Lacks natural acceleration to separate

Upright route run style makes him easy to redirect from a clear path to a touchdown