What was Quinnen Williams’ NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Jets DT's performance

Prospects will attempt to concentrate on a range of physical examinations, interviews and other aspects during this year's NFL combine, which is underway in Indianapolis. Those who perform well may move up draft rankings, as was the case with Quinnen Williams six years ago before he was selected by the New York Jets with the third pick in the NFL draft.

Williams has been the Jets' top lineman over the past few years. But before he rose to prominence as a defensive tackle in the league, he was already a standout at Alabama, where he won the Outland Trophy in 2018 as the country's best interior lineman.

Here's a look at Williams' performance during the 2019 NFL scouting combine.

A look at Quinnen Williams' NFL scouting combine performance

At the 2019 NFL combine, 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman Quinnen Williams did something that amazed all scouts and evaluators: He recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard time for a player weighing 300 pounds or more since 2003, in 4.83 seconds.

According to reports, he first ran the 40 in 4.87 seconds at the combine's athletic testing phase, which is outstanding in itself. Williams, however, performed even better the second time, with an unofficial timing of 4.83 seconds, which instantly pushed him into the discussion of being a top five pick.

Williams was seen by many as the best interior defensive lineman in the draft before the predraft testing; however, his combine performance instantly raised his profile even further. He showed his pure athleticism in other drills by displaying excellent balance, mobility, lateral movement and change of direction.

A breakdown of Williams' 2019 NFL combine measurements can be found below:

Height - 6’3

Weight - 303 lbs. (137 kg)

Arm length - 33+1⁄4 inches

Hand span - 9+5⁄8 inches

40-yard dash - 4.83 seconds

10-yard split - 1.67 seconds

20-yard split - 2.80 seconds

Vertical jump - 30.5 inches

Broad jump - 9 ft. 4 inches

A look at Quinnen Williams' NFL career

Quinnen Williams ended his rookie campaign in 2019 with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

Since then, he has developed progressively into one of the league's best defensive tackles, as shown by his three straight selections to the Pro Bowl from 2022 to 2024. He was also named a first-team All-Pro following an outstanding 2022 season in which he recorded 12 sacks, 55 tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

After the expiration of his rookie contract, Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. At the time, he was the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, only surpassed by Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

