What radio station is the 49ers-Lions game on? Details on NFC Championship Game coverage

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28. The crunch title matchup will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Westwood One will cover the 49ers-Lions game on the radio to a national audience. Kevin Harlan will provide the play-by-play commentary while Kurt Warner will serve as the analyst.

Moreover, Laura Okmin will report on the matchup from the sidelines. Scott Graham will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame show for the crunch NFC Conference championship clash.

Fans in Detroit can catch the game on Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station. Dan Miller will handle the play-by-play call, while Lomas Brown will provide color commentary. T.J. Lang will report on the matchup from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, locals in California, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon can listen to the NFC title game on US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station. Greg Papa will take over play-by-play duties while Tim Ryan will provide color commentary for the 49ers-Lions matchup.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions? TV schedule and live stream details for 2024 NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will lead his team's offense in the 2024 NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions NFC Championship game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

Fans without cable access can live stream the 49ers-Lions NFL playoff contest on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV