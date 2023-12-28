What radio station is the Browns-Jets game on? Details on NFL Week 17’s TNF coverage

The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will play on Thursday Night Football, opening Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Season. This game was supposed to be a fantastic matchup between Aaron Rodgers vs. Deshaun Watson, but we're now going to see Trevor Siemian against Joe Flacco due to injuries.

SiriusXM will have the NFL national coverage of the Jets-Browns game on the radio. The Jets feed will be up on channels 226 and 824; the Browns feed will be available on channels 225 or 807.

Fans can also listen to Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry on ESPN 850 in Cleveland; 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX and 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish).

Browns vs. Jets: Injury Report for Week 17 Thursday Night Football

For the Browns, players confirmed to be out include linebacker Anthony Walker (knee), edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring); star wide receiver Amari Cooper is also questionable to play in the game.

For the Jets, the injury report is also big for this game. Left tackle Duane Brown (back), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), tight end Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) and quarterback Zach Wilson (concussion) are all out as well. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (quad) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (illness) are questionable.

How to watch New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 17 game

The Week 17 NFL matchup between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will be played on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated game will air live on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Browns-Jets matchup:

Game : New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns When : Thursday

: Thursday Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio Channel : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth as the announcers for the Browns-Jets game on Amazon Prime Video. Charissa Thompson will provide updates from the sidelines in a game that could net the Browns their first playoff appearance since 2020.