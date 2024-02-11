What radio station is the Chiefs-49ers game on? Details on Super Bowl 2024 coverage

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 11. The postseason finale is set to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Westwood One will cover the Chiefs-49ers big game on the radio to a national audience. Kevin Harlan, who will call his 14th consecutive Super Bowl, will provide the play-by-play commentary, while Kurt Warner will serve as the analyst on Channel 88.

Moreover, Laura Okmin and Mike Golic will report on the matchup from the sidelines. Scott Graham will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the station alongside analysts Ross Tucker and Jason McCourty.

Fans in Kansas City can catch the game on local station WDAF (106.5 FM) on Channel 226. Mitch Holthus will handle the play-by-play call, while Danan Hughes will provide color commentary. Josh Klingler will report on the matchup from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, locals in San Francisco can listen to live coverage of the Super Bowl on Channel 225. Greg Papa will take over play-by-play duties, while Tim Ryan will provide color commentary for the Chiefs-49ers game with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

How can I watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. 49ers big game

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense at Super Bowl 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2024 will be telecast nationally on CBS. There will also be an alternate, kid-friendly broadcast of the postseason finale on Nickelodeon.

The Super Bowl can be live-streamed on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

: CBS and Nickelodeon Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV and Fubo TV