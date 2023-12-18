What radio station is the Eagles-Seahawks game on? Details on NFL Week 15 MNF coverage

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks will play on Monday Night Football, closing out Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season. The game between two of the best teams in the NFC was supposed to be played on Sunday, but the league flexed to Monday instead of Chiefs-Patriots.

SiriusXM will have the NFL national coverage of the Eagles-Seahawks game on the radio. The Eagles feed will be up on channels 226 and 825; the Seahawks feed will be available on channels 225 or 828. Fans can also listen to Rickie Ricardo, Bill Kulik, and Oscar Budejen on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey for a Spanish-language broadcast.

Eagles vs. Seahawks: injury report for Week 15 Monday Night Football

For the Eagles, there will be some important players missing the contest. Darius Slay (knee), Cam Jurgens (pectoral) and Zach Cunningham (knee) are confirmed absences; Jalen Hurts is questionable with an illness, but he's expected to play after traveling in a different plane from the team.

For the Seahawks, five players are listed as questionable. Jamal Adams (knee), Nick Bellore (knee), Devon Witherspoon (hip) and Dee Eskridge (ribs) will be game-time decisions. None will be more important than Geno Smith (groin), though the quarterback is a long shot to feature.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 15 game

The Week 15 NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks will be played on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated game will air live on ESPN.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Eagles-Seahawks matchup:

Game : Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks

: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks When : Monday

: Monday Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET Where : Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth as the announcers for the Eagles-Seahawks game on ESPN. Lisa Salters will provide updates from the sidelines.