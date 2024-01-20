What radio station is the Packers-49ers game on? Details on NFL Divisional Round Playoff Game coverage

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will square off in a titanic NFL Playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 20. The highly-anticipated Divisional Round clash is set to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Westwood One will cover the Packers-49ers game on the radio to a national audience. Ryan Radtke will provide the play-by-play commentary and Mike Golic will serve as the analyst. Moreover, Laura Okman will report on the matchup from the sidelines, while Scott Graham will be hosting the pregame and halftime shows for the Divisional Round contest.

Fans in California, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon can tune into GO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station, where Greg Papa will take over play-by-play duties while Tim Ryan will provide color commentary for the Packers-49ers game.

Meanwhile, fans in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Dakota can catch the game on the Packers Radio Network, which is the 97.3 The Game Flagship Station. Wayne Larrivee will handle the play-by-play call, while Larry McCarren will provide color commentary. John Kuhn will report on the Packers-49ers game from the sidelines.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers injury report for NFL Divisional Playoff Round

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will start in the NFL Divisional Playoff game vs. Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers will be without defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) for their first postseason game. The hosts have also listed Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) as questionable for Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have ruled out Kingsley Enagbare (knee) for their second playoff game of the season. The visitors have listed Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), AJ Dillon (neck/thumb), Isaiah McDuffie (neck) and Daniel Whelan (illness) as questionable for the trip to San Francisco.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Divisional Round game

The San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers NFL Divisional Round clash will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Fans without cable access can live stream the playoff matchup on Fubo TV.

