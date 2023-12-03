What radio station is the Packers-Chiefs game on? Details on NFL Week 13 SNF coverage

The Green Bay Packers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The crunch contest is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Westwood One will cover the Packers-Chiefs game on the radio to a national audience. Ryan Radtke will provide the play-by-play commentary and Ryan Harris will serve as the analyst on the call. Scott Graham will host the pregame and halftime shows.

Fans can also listen to the game on the Packers Radio Network. The broadcast will even be available on Sirius Satellite Radio.

Packers vs Chiefs injury report for Week 13

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love will start in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Aaron Jones (knee) for Sunday's matchup, while Eric Stokes (hamstring) is doubtful. The hosts have also listed Darnell Savage Jr. (calf), De'Vondre Campbell (neck), Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Rudy Ford (biceps) as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without Jerick McKinnon (groin) and Nick Bolton (wrist) for Week 13. Star QB Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for the visitors.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 13 game

The Week 13 NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated game SNF will air live on NBC.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Packers-Chiefs matchup:

Game : Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs When : Sunday, Dec. 3

: Sunday, Dec. 3 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth as the announcers for the Chiefs-Packers SNF game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be providing updates from the sidelines.