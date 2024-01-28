What radio station is the Ravens-Chiefs game on? Details on AFC Championship Game coverage

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28. The conference title game will begin at 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Westwood One will cover the Ravens-Chiefs game on the radio to a national audience. Ian Eagle will provide the play-by-play commentary while Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty will serve as the analysts. Moreover, Ross Tucker will report on the matchup from the sidelines.

Fans in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Washington D.C. can catch the game on WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Radio Chs. 83 or 226. Gerry Sandusky will handle the play-by-play call, while Rod Woodson will provide color commentary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, fans in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana and Colorado can listen to the AFC title game on the Chiefs Radio Network WDAF (106.5 FM). Mitch Holthus will take over play-by-play duties while Danan Hughes will provide analysis. Josh Klingler will serve as the sideline reporter on the channel.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for 2024 AFC Championship game

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense in the 2024 AFC Championship game

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. Fans in Baltimore can watch the game on local channel WJZ Ch. 13 while those in Washington D.C. can catch the matchup on WUSA 9 Ch. 9.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Ravens-Chiefs NFL playoff contest on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Date : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Start Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (for locals in Washington D.C.)

: CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (for locals in Washington D.C.) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV