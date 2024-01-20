What radio station is the Texans-Ravens game on? Details on NFL Wildcard Round's Playoff Game Coverage

The Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens will square off in the opening game of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Texans, who defeated the Cleveland Browns last week in a Wild Card game thanks in large part to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, now take on the Ravens, one of the league's most formidable teams.

Today's AFC Divisional playoff matchup at M&T Bank Stadium is a replay of a Week 1 matchup, which the Ravens won 25-9 in the end. Since then, the Ravens have won the AFC's top seed and have enjoyed a bye week in the opening round of the playoffs.

How to listen to Texans vs Ravens on radio?

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game will be nationally broadcast on Westwood One Sports. Commentary will be provided by play-by-play reporter Tom McCarthy, analyst Ross Tucker, and sideline reporter Ryan Leaf.

Listeners in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. can also listen to the game on ESPN 630 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, WBAL 1090 AM, and 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM). The broadcast duo consists of analyst Rod Woodson and play-by-play reporter Gerry Sandusky.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens?

The Houston Texans face a far superior Baltimore Ravens squad today and must attempt to duplicate their outstanding performance from last week at Cleveland. Houston enters the contest with an overall record of 0-4 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. In the 2011 playoffs, the Texans also suffered a loss to the Ravens.

The Texans vs Ravens Divisional Round playoff game will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN+ offers live streaming of the game as well.

Color analyst Troy Aikman will join play-by-play reporter Joe Buck in the commentary booth for the game. Sideline coverage will be provided by Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters.

For fans who don't have access to any of those broadcast channels, they can stream the game through FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and SlingTV.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date and Time: Saturday Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN and ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: ESPN+, FuboTV, SlingTV