What was Rashee Rice's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Chiefs WR's performance

Rashee Rice has hit the ground running since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. The wideout played a crucial role in helping the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl crown in his rookie season.

Rice was a second-round pick and the Chiefs seemed to have struck gold. He recorded the most postseason receptions by a rookie (26) en route to Kansas City's run to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

While the Chiefs are basking in their Super Bowl glory, some fans have been curious to learn whether Rice had impressed the Kansas City organization during his performance at the NFL combine.

Exploring Rashee Rice's NFL Combine record from 2023

Rice played four seasons with SMU on the back of his NFL Combine performance. He also earned a First-team All-AAC selection in his final season with the Mustangs.

Rashee Rice's NFL Combine results

40 Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.54 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.50 seconds

Vertical Leap: 41.0 inches

Rice did not partake in the Broad Jump, 20 Yard Shuttle, Three Cone, and 60 Yard Shuttle tests at the event.

However, Rice did impress with his 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.51 seconds. He also flaunted his incredible athleticism with a 41-inch vertical leap.

How did Rashee Rice fare in his rookie NFL season?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice had a rookie season to remember. He racked up 938 yards on 79 receptions and caught seven touchdowns through the air across 16 regular season games, helping the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West.

Rice became one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets and the duo linked up well throughout the playoffs as well. The wideout recorded 262 yards on 26 receptions with a touchdown across four postseason games, playing a critical role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph.

The Chiefs will be aiming to complete an iconic three-peat next season, and Rice is expected to be a big part of their plans.