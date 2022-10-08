What is Rob Gronkowski doing now?

Rob Gronkowski will go down in history as one of the greatest tight ends to lace up the cleats, and anyone who saw him in his prime would have few arguments.

The Gronk was simply a beast, effective in so many facets of the game, so much so that he looked like a walking cheat code.

When you think about tight ends, names like Tony Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe ring a bell, while someone like Travis Kelce has been on a tear since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @tkelce has officially passed Rob Gronkowski and moves into the Top 5 for Most Career Receiving Yards by a Tight End 👏 @tkelce has officially passed Rob Gronkowski and moves into the Top 5 for Most Career Receiving Yards by a Tight End https://t.co/qlkcme02fl

However, no one embodies excellence in the position like the man affectionately known as Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski came a long way from being the freakishly colorful, overly mobile tight end out of the University of Arizona.

Alongside Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and the gang, he became a key part of the New England Patriots dynasty, coached to near perfection by Bill Belichick.

So what's Gronk doing now that he's called time on his career for the second time?

Kate Magdziuk @FFballblast So... let me get this straight.



River Cracraft did not score a touchdown, but Rob Gronkowski DID score a touchdown? So... let me get this straight.River Cracraft did not score a touchdown, but Rob Gronkowski DID score a touchdown? https://t.co/k49Ovkw2L6

Is this Rob Gronkowski's final retirement?

To the uninformed, this is not the first time Rob Gronkowski has called time on his Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

No, this was the iconic tight end's second swansong from the gridiron.

On March 24, 2019, after nine seasons, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL, at 29 years old. Gronk had endured enough injuries throughout his NFL career to know that it was time to quit, and he did just that.

Following his initial retirement from the game, he gained a few pounds, traveled the world, fought in the WWE, and spent quality time with his family.

KJ Doyle @kjdoyletv The final catch of Rob Gronkowski's career will also probably be the most underrated. In a game dominated by defense, Gronk still couldn't be stopped... one last time.



The implications of this catch that set up the go ahead touchdown on the very next play can not be overstated. The final catch of Rob Gronkowski's career will also probably be the most underrated. In a game dominated by defense, Gronk still couldn't be stopped... one last time.The implications of this catch that set up the go ahead touchdown on the very next play can not be overstated. https://t.co/00v0SjtsBK

However, the retirement lasted just over a year as Gronk was acquired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play alongside his former quarterback at the Patriots and best friend, Tom Brady.

Brady had just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a departure from the New England Patriots at the time.

With Brady still on the Bucs, it remains to be seen whether Rob Gronkowski can be tempted out of retirement once again to pursue his fifth Super Bowl ring.

What is Rob Gronkowski doing now?

Retirement is inevitable; no matter how durable your favorite sports star is, they will retire one day.

The only thing you can hope for is that they are in the position to retire with grace and on their own terms.

Rob Gronkowski is arguably the greatest tight end to step foot on the gridiron, and with four Super Bowl rings, he has nothing left to prove.

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend has undergone more surgeries than you can count on two hands, he has won it all, and he did it with a smile.

As such, it's great to see the legendary TE embracing retirement with the same wide-eyed smile on his face.

Since retiring for the second time before the 2022 NFL season, Gronk has been spending more time with his partner, Camille Kostek.

He's also taking a participatory role in brother Chris' Ice Shaker company and is seemingly looking to join his father's G&G Fitness Equipment company.

Rob Gronkowski's hands are full, and it remains to be seen whether he brings that Gronk spike energy wherever he finds himself next.

Taylor Jenkins @TJenkinsTampa Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are just content goldmines. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are just content goldmines. https://t.co/8BdrErmbMG

A last dance with Tom Brady?

We've been here before, seen this happen, and seen the results, and we wouldn't be surprised if those two pulled off an MJ either in Tampa or some other city.

Remember when Gronk said that the only quarterback he'd ever play for is Timeless Tom?

