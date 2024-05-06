What did Rob Gronkowski say on Tom Brady roast? 4x Super Bowl champion's best punchlines

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together for 11 seasons, even linking up in Tampa Bay after their long stints with the Patriots. The duo has shown fabulous chemistry on the field. Hence, Gronk did not disappoint when it came to roasting Brady.

The Patriots picked Gronkowski in the 2010 NFL draft. The tight end retired from football in 2019 after his last season with the Patriots but made a comeback by joining the Bucs with Brady in 2020. He finally hung up his cleats in 2021.

Gronkowski went all guns blazing in his set. The four-time Super Bowl winner had a ton of NSFW jokes lined up. His jokes targeted Brady’s playing style, his sexuality and his family members. Although his jokes were not meant for the faint-hearted, he entertained everyone in the arena.

Brady’s diet has been one of the most talked about things in the game. It is considered one of the most important factors in the longevity of his career with the Patriots and the Bucs. Gronk’s joke made fun of his picky nature in eating and his sexuality in one blow.

"Tom's just like the avocadoes he eats; I think he's a fruit but I'm just totally not sure," Gronk joked.

But it wasn’t just the off-field material the five-time Pro Bowler had at his disposal. Gronk took shots at Brady’s lack of running game as well:

"Tom you should find some new hobbies man, like I did. I had a racecourse horse named Gronkowski, I didn't name it Tom Brady because unlike you it's good at running."

In an unscripted moment, Gronkowski made a joke that made Brady stand up from his chair and threaten Gronk in a friendly manner.

"Talking about sisters. What's up Tom's sisters?" Gronk said.

Rob Gronkowski did not leave anyone at Tom Brady's roast

While Rob Gronkowski was there to roast Brady, he also took shots at others while making fun of Brady. Gronk targeted Brady and their former Patriots teammate wide receiver Julian Edelman.

"Everyone kissed Tom's a**, even I did. It's fine to admit, but Julian you're the only one who used tongue," Gronk said.

After departing from the Patriots, Brady and Gronk linked up to beat Bill Belichick, their former head coach. And Gronk ensured Belichick remembers that.

"Bill you never gave Tom action. But let me tell you did he f*ck you in the end as hard as he could. Rear-ended you from Tampa Bay," Gronk said.

However, Gronk classically ended his set. He offered liquor shots to Brady and Belichick and shattered the glass on the stage.

