What is Robby Anderson's net worth? Full breakdown of Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson’s 2-year, $29.5 million extension

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is the latest player to ink a lucrative extension before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The 28-year-old wideout signed a new two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers this week. The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed with an average salary of $14.75 million.

That salary ranks Anderson as the 18th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, ahead of Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs.

Anderson was in the last year of his deal which pays him $8 million this season. The Panthers are banking on the star to help new quarterback Sam Darnold settle into the role in Carolina. The pair were teammates with the New York Jets and the NFC South franchise will be hoping the two can take the Panthers offense to another level.

Robby Anderson’s net worth just got a bump

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver’s current net worth differs depending on which website you visit. Most of the celebrity net worth sites have him worth between $1 million to $5 million.

After the announcement of his new contract extension today, that number is sure to rise significantly.

NFL playing career

After a solid college football career at Temple University, Robby Anderson did not hear his name read out during the 2016 NFL Draft.

New York Jets

He was quickly snapped up by the New York Jets, though, who signed him to a three-year, $1.63 million contract that included a signing bonus of $10,000.

Anderson would go on to play four seasons in the Big Apple, becoming a starting-caliber NFL receiver. His best season in New York was in 2017/18 when he had 63 receptions for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers

The rising wide receiver signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in April 2020. The deal included $12 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $8 million.

Anderson was reunited with his former Temple University head coach Matt Rhule, who had just been hired by the Panthers. In his first season with the Panthers, the wideout had a career-best year. He recorded 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. The 28-year-old receiver seemingly did enough to warrant the franchise signing him to a big, fat contract extension today.

