What Roman number is the Super Bowl in 2024? Revisiting the order of the Lombardi Trophy

This Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII. That would be Super Bowl 58. The game will be played on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
To get to the number 58, you'll have to use this formula: L = 50, V = 5 and I = 1. As there are three Is, you have L+V+III = 58.
Super Bowl 2024: Tale of the Tape
Super Bowl 2024 is a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for the first Super Bowl win of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.
The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2023-24 NFL season as defending Super Bowl champions and the team to beat. However, they didn't start their title defense on the best foot following an opening-game loss to the Detroit Lions. Patrick Mahomes and Co. bounced back from the loss and finished the regular season with an 11–6 record, earning their eighth consecutive AFC West title.
The Chiefs entered the postseason seeded third, meaning they had to play away from Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' postseason career. That didn't dissuade the Chiefs, as they beat the Miami Dolphins in the wildcard round, the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to make the 2024 big game.
On the other hand, we have the Kyle Shanahan-coached San Francisco 49ers, the team with arguably the most stacked offense in football. The 49ers had an electric start to the season, going on a five-game winning streak before losing their first game. They eventually ended the regular season with a 12–5 record, good for first in the NFC Conference, thus earning a wildcard round bye.
The 49ers weren't as dominant as you'd have expected in the postseason, but they found a way to get it done. Brock Purdy and Co. beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 2024.
There, they'll get the chance to have sweet revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs for their 2020 loss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the game:
- Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
- Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS, Nickelodeon
Who are the past winners of the Super Bowl?
Here's a list of the past winners of the big game:
- 2023: Kansas City Chiefs
- 2022: Los Angeles Rams
- 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2020: Kansas City Chiefs
- 2019: New England Patriots
- 2018: Philadelphia Eagles
- 2017: New England Patriots
- 2016: Denver Broncos
- 2015: New England Patriots
- 2014: Seattle Seahawks
- 2013: Baltimore Ravens
- 2012: New York Giants
- 2011: Green Bay Packers
- 2010: New Orleans Saints
- 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2008: New York Giants
- 2007: Indianapolis Colts
- 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2005: New England Patriots
- 2004: New England Patriots
- 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2002: New England Patriots
- 2001: Baltimore Ravens
- 2000: St. Louis Rams
- 1999: Denver Broncos
- 1998: Denver Broncos
- 1997: Green Bay Packers
- 1996: Dallas Cowboys
- 1995: San Francisco 49ers
- 1994: Dallas Cowboys
- 1993: Dallas Cowboys
- 1992: Washington
- 1991: New York Giants
- 1990: San Francisco 49ers
- 1989: San Francisco 49ers
- 1988: Washington
- 1987: New York Giants
- 1986: Chicago Bears
- 1985: San Francisco 49ers
- 1984: Los Angeles Raiders
- 1983: Washington
- 1982: San Francisco 49ers
- 1981: Oakland Raiders
- 1980: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1978: Dallas Cowboys
- 1977: Oakland Raiders
- 1976: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1974: Miami Dolphins
- 1973: Miami Dolphins
- 1972: Dallas Cowboys
- 1971: Baltimore Colts
- 1970: Kansas City Chiefs
- 1969: New York Jets
- 1968: Green Bay Packers
- 1967: Green Bay Packers