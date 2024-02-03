What Roman number is the Super Bowl in 2024? Revisiting the order of the Lombardi Trophy

This Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII. That would be Super Bowl 58. The game will be played on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

To get to the number 58, you'll have to use this formula: L = 50, V = 5 and I = 1. As there are three Is, you have L+V+III = 58.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Super Bowl 2024: Tale of the Tape

Super Bowl 2024 is a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for the first Super Bowl win of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.

The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2023-24 NFL season as defending Super Bowl champions and the team to beat. However, they didn't start their title defense on the best foot following an opening-game loss to the Detroit Lions. Patrick Mahomes and Co. bounced back from the loss and finished the regular season with an 11–6 record, earning their eighth consecutive AFC West title.

The Chiefs entered the postseason seeded third, meaning they had to play away from Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' postseason career. That didn't dissuade the Chiefs, as they beat the Miami Dolphins in the wildcard round, the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to make the 2024 big game.

On the other hand, we have the Kyle Shanahan-coached San Francisco 49ers, the team with arguably the most stacked offense in football. The 49ers had an electric start to the season, going on a five-game winning streak before losing their first game. They eventually ended the regular season with a 12–5 record, good for first in the NFC Conference, thus earning a wildcard round bye.

The 49ers weren't as dominant as you'd have expected in the postseason, but they found a way to get it done. Brock Purdy and Co. beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 2024.

There, they'll get the chance to have sweet revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs for their 2020 loss.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the game:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Who are the past winners of the Super Bowl?

Here's a list of the past winners of the big game:

2023: Kansas City Chiefs

2022: Los Angeles Rams

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020: Kansas City Chiefs

2019: New England Patriots

2018: Philadelphia Eagles

2017: New England Patriots

2016: Denver Broncos

2015: New England Patriots

2014: Seattle Seahawks

2013: Baltimore Ravens

2012: New York Giants

2011: Green Bay Packers

2010: New Orleans Saints

2009: Pittsburgh Steelers

2008: New York Giants

2007: Indianapolis Colts

2006: Pittsburgh Steelers

2005: New England Patriots

2004: New England Patriots

2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2002: New England Patriots

2001: Baltimore Ravens

2000: St. Louis Rams

1999: Denver Broncos

1998: Denver Broncos

1997: Green Bay Packers

1996: Dallas Cowboys

1995: San Francisco 49ers

1994: Dallas Cowboys

1993: Dallas Cowboys

1992: Washington

1991: New York Giants

1990: San Francisco 49ers

1989: San Francisco 49ers

1988: Washington

1987: New York Giants

1986: Chicago Bears

1985: San Francisco 49ers

1984: Los Angeles Raiders

1983: Washington

1982: San Francisco 49ers

1981: Oakland Raiders

1980: Pittsburgh Steelers

1979: Pittsburgh Steelers

1978: Dallas Cowboys

1977: Oakland Raiders

1976: Pittsburgh Steelers

1975: Pittsburgh Steelers

1974: Miami Dolphins

1973: Miami Dolphins

1972: Dallas Cowboys

1971: Baltimore Colts

1970: Kansas City Chiefs

1969: New York Jets

1968: Green Bay Packers

1967: Green Bay Packers