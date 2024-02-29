What did Russell Wilson score on the Wonderlic Test? Revisiting Broncos QB's pre-draft numbers 

Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the finest quarterbacks to play in the NFL. The signal-caller was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 draft and played 10 seasons with the team before joining the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Wilson led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title in 2014 and even earned nine Pro Bowl honors with the team. However, he has struggled to replicate those performances since joining the Broncos.

As per multiple reports, Wilson scored 28/50 on his Wonderlic test in 2012. His score is considered above average for quarterbacks who take the test.

Wilson spent four seasons with NC State before playing one season with Wisconsin in 2011. The quarterback finished his collegiate career with 11,720 yards and 109 touchdowns on 907 passes. He also added 1,427 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Here's a look at Wilson's results from his performances at the 2012 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.63 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.55 seconds

QB Ball Velocity: 55 (MPH)

Vertical Leap: 34.0 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.09 seconds

Three Cone: 6.97 seconds

Wilson impressed with his 40-yard dash, completing the drill in just 4.53 seconds. He also showed his athleticism by completing the three-cone drill in just 6.97 seconds. The quarterback also completed a 34-inch vertical leap at the event.

How did Russell Wilson fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson showed some improvement in his second season with the Denver Broncos. The quarterback threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns on 297 passes. He also added 341 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Despite making some progress, Wilson was unable to lead the Broncos to the playoffs. Denver finished third in the AFC West with an 8-9 record. It was also Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Broncos.