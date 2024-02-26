What’s the average height and weight for an NFL TE? Establishing baselines ahead of 2024 NFL Combine

Tight ends are growing in popularity in the NFL, partly due to the mismatches they inflict on opposing defenses. Athletic tight ends are in charge of both pass reception and blocking. Being able to catch like a wide receiver and block like an offensive lineman makes them special.

A tight end (TE) may be responsible for one of three things based on the play that the offense is running. The two obvious duties are to block for a quarterback on a passing attempt or a running back on a running attempt and to act as a receiving outlet for a passer in the event that there isn't an open obvious receiver.

The third duty is carrying the ball during a running play, which is something you don't often see during games.

In preparation for the 2024 Scouting Combine, let's examine the average weight and height of tight ends in the NFL.

Average height and weight of NFL tight ends

The tight end position has grown in importance in the dynamic world of American football, requiring a special blend of size, power and athleticism.

While pass-catching tight ends tend to be more agile, blocking tight ends are typically bulkier individuals who do not exactly run well but block quite well.

Denver Sports Radio reports that NFL tight ends weigh an average of 249 pounds and stand 6 feet, 4 1/2 inches tall.

Tight ends require a big frame and exceptional height to block the opponent's passes efficiently. They have an advantage over receivers due to their large stature since they can sprint shorter distances and maintain their strength. For instance, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is a 6-foot-5 tight end who is not only physically strong but also capable of blocking passes.

A tight end's unique build balances the need for both physical strength and agility, reflecting the highly specialized demands of the position. This is not to argue that there aren't any relatively shorter TEs competing at the top level, either.