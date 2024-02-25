What’s the average height and weight for an NFL WR? Establishing baselines ahead of 2024 NFL Combine

With the 2024 NFL Combine around the corner, looking at one of the most important offensive positions on the gridiron is only fitting. We are talking about the masters of the one-handed catch and a defensive coordinator's nightmare — the wide receivers.

In this article, we will look at the average height and weight of wide receivers in the NFL. We will also drop a few gems on the 2024 NFL Combine along the way. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is the average height and weight of an NFL wide receiver?

According to Critical Body, the average height of an NFL wide receiver is 6 feet, or 183 centimeters. That comes in at around 2 inches shorter than the average NFL player recorded at the NFL Combine.

As for weight, the average wide receiver weighs 200 pounds (90.72 kg). That total makes wide receivers one of the lightest on the gridiron, and it's close to the average for defensive backs. It's only fitting as both positions directly face off against each other.

Wide Receivers Invited to the 2024 NFL Combine

Here's a look at the wide receivers that earned invites to the 2024 NFL Combine:

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Brenden Rice, USC

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Devaughn Vele, Utah

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Javon Baker, UCF

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Washington, Virginia

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Rome Odunze, Washington

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Tahj Washington, USC

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Xavier Weaver, Colorado

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Who is the tallest wide receiver in NFL history?

Tall wide receivers are an asset on the football field, and we've seen some incredible talent over the years. Pass catchers like Mike Evans, Randy Moss, and Calvin Johnson used their height advantage to catch passes over hapless defenders. However, these pass-catchers were far from Harold Carmichael in terms of height.

Harold Carmichael is the tallest wide receiver in NFL history, and the Philadelphia Eagles legend had an incredible career. Harold Carmichael played in the NFL for 14 seasons and received multiple honors.

Carmichael's NFL accomplishments include the 1980 Man of the Year honor, two second-team All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl selections, the 1973 NFL receiving yards leader title, the 1973 NFL receptions leader title, and a berth on the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

Harold Carmichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on January 15, 2020.