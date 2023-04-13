What is the S2 Cognition test? All you need to know about the cognition testing method hyping Anthony Richardson

The S2 Cognition test is a 35-40-minute assessment designed to gauge an individual's data processing rate. S2 Cognition has examined 40,000 sportspeople and has partnerships with 14 NFL clubs, according to co-founder and neuroscientist Brandon Ally, who spoke with The Athletic two months ago.

Before the combine, Ally claimed that they had evaluated 800 of this year's candidates.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, two star NFL quarterbacks, achieved top marks on the assessment, while Brock Purdy scored the highest in 2022.

The outcome of this evaluation, which has been available since 2015, can be used to understand, in part, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's early success.

The test, which is becoming increasingly well-liked, is completed on a customized laptop computer and evaluates how quickly athletes "process and make split-second decisions in their sport."

One illustration requires candidates to swiftly recognize each of the various shapes that appear simultaneously on the screen. According to a source, Bryce Young scored 93 this year while Brock Purdy scored in the mid-90s last year. Another quarterback candidate with a good score is Kentucky star Will Levis, as per the source.

Anthony Richardson and the S2 Cognition test

It is evident that Anthony Richardson does not have anxiety when taking tests. According to numerous reports, Richardson reportedly "excelled" in the S2 sports science cognitive testing. One source went so far as to say that Richardson "knocked it out of the park."

Richardson not only broke the quarterback benchmarks for both the broad and vertical jumps at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, but he also dazzled with his passing display to cap off an impressive performance.

Richardson's lack of experience—he only started one season as a full-time starting quarterback at the collegiate level—is his primary issue. He is performing exceptionally well on mental and physical tests, so maybe that is not going to matter quite as much any longer.

For the Gators in 2022, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards, 17 scores, and nine INTs. Just 53.8% of his throws were completed, but his talent is astounding. With a unique combination of stature, arm strength, and creative playing abilities, Richardson is a fascinating talent. Hopefully, Richardson can emulate his hero and constant comparison, Cam Newton, and develop into a terrific quarterback with the right coaching.

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that have met with Richardson at the combine.

