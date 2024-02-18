What was Sam LaPorta's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Lions TE's performance

Sam LaPorta had simply one of the best debut tight end seasons in NFL history with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

He turned out to be a major contributor to the team's successful season, which included their first NFC Championship game in more than 30 years.

The 23-year-old tight end established a lot of records in his rookie campaign in Detroit. He broke the previous marks for receiving touchdowns by a tight end overall, receiving yards and receptions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They were also new marks for rookie tight ends with the Lions. LaPorta was recognized for his efforts with a Pro Bowl selection and as a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, which he lost to quarterback CJ Stroud.

Expand Tweet

Let's examine Sam LaPorta's performance from the NFL Scouting Combine of 2023. His official NFL Scouting Combine stats are as follows:

Height: Six-foot-three

Weight: 245 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 4.59 Seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.59 Seconds

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 3 inches

3-Cone Drill: 6.91 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.25 Seconds

LaPorta was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 draft, out of Iowa, at pick No. 34 overall.

In his first three games in pro football, LaPorta recorded at least five catches, demonstrating his rapid impact on the squad.

Expand Tweet

Sam LaPorta's college football stats

Sam LaPorta was a three-star talent classified as a receiver for Highland High School, where he played high school football.

Before deciding to commit to the University of Iowa to play collegiate football, he had more than 3,500 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns during his high school career.

LaPorta led Iowa in receptions in his final two collegiate football seasons. Among tight ends in school history, his 153 catches during his collegiate career rank first, while his 1,786 receiving yards rank second.

LaPorta played 14 games as a junior in 2021 and caught 53 passes for a strong 670 yards and three touchdowns. As the Hawkeyes ended 8-5, he wrapped off his final collegiate football season with 58 receptions for 657 yards and a score.

Apart from being one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, which recognizes the nation's top college tight end, he was also voted the Big Ten Tight End of the Year.