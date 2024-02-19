What was Sauce Gardner's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Jets CB's performance

Sauce Gardner hit the ground running after joining the New York Jets in 2022. The cornerback picked up the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, making an instant impression in the big league. In his two seasons with the Jets, Gardner has earned two First-team All-Pro selections and has twice been to the Pro Bowl games.

With the 2024 NFL combine fast approaching fans have been curious to learn how Gardner, one of the best cornerbacks at the event in 2022, performed during his drills.

Exploring Sauce Gardner's NFL Combine record from 2022

Gardner spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats before entering the 2022 NFL combine. He finished his collegiate career with 99 tackles. 3.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, nine interceptions and two touchdowns.

Sauce Gardner's NFL Combine results

40 Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.56 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

Notably, Gardner did not partake in the Vertical Leap, Broad Jump, Three Cone, Shuttle Split and Bench Press drills at the combine. However, Gardner did impress with his speed and athleticism. He completed his 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds which ranked him third overall amongst all cornerbacks in that year's class.

Although Gardner took part in just three drills at the combine, the Jets were convinced by him and they selected him in the first round of the 2022 draft, with the fourth overall pick.

How did Sauce Gardner fare in the 2023 NFL season?

New York Jets CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Gardner had another strong season with the New York Jets in 2023. He finished with 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble across 16 games.

Despite Gardner's solid performances, the Jets finished the season third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record, behind the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. It was the 13th season in a row that New York failed to reach the postseason.