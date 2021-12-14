What is a Scorigami in the NFL?

Scorigami is arguably one of the strangest terms in all of football, so the mere mention of it might confuse new and casual fans alike. To be honest, it could even confuse the most dedicated and long-time NFL fans too.

Scorigami might sound like a confusing term, but it's quite a simple art of just accounting for the final score of a game. The winning team's score and the final teams' score go on a large chart.

If that final score has never been achieved, then that is what is known as a Scorigami. Simply put, it's a score that has never been seen in the NFL previously.

How many Scorigami games have happened this season?

Since the game of football has evolved so much, even more games can be decided on a unique score. A two-point safety, two-point conversion, and normal field goals and touchdowns help to further create scores that have never happened before.

The biggest Scorigami to ever happen was in 1940. The Chicago Bears destroyed the Washington Redskins with a final score of 73-0 in favor of the Bears.

Imagine being a fan of the team that got routed by 73 points.

Scorigami games for the 2021 season began in Week 6. The Los Angeles Rams took on the New York Giants.

The final score was 38-11. That unique score had never been achieved before, and it would go to the total count of Scorigami games, making it the 1,067th unique score.

The following week, the Arizona Cardinals took on the Houston Texans. The final score ended up being 31-5 in favor of the Cardinals.

Due to a rare safety completed by the Texans and their lone field goal, they helped achieve the 1,068th unique score in NFL history.

Week 9 was the next unique score, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the New York Jets, 45-30. This would be the 1,069th unique score in NFL history.

Week 11 saw the next Scorigami with the Indianapolis Colts beating the Buffalo Bills 41-15. We now have 1,070 unique scores in NFL history.

Oddly enough, the Colts now have the most Scorigami wins this season.

LV 9 - 48 KC

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1071st unique final score in NFL history.

The most recent Scorigami happened during yesterday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The final score was 48-9 in favor of the Chiefs, making it the 1,071st unique score in NFL history.

So far, the NFL has seen five unique scores this season, but more can be added with four or five games left on the schedule.

Scorigami is essentially a fun math exercise to track all the random and unique final scores that have happened in the NFL, if counting happens to be the aspect of football that matters the most.

