What is Scott Mitchell doing now? Exploring current whereabouts of former Bengals QB

Scott Mitchell played 12 seasons as an NFL quarterback from 1990 to 2001. However, his life after football has drawn plenty of attention from fans.

Mitchell went from 240 pounds during his playing days to an astonishing 366 pounds after retirement but has had quite a physical transformation.

The quarterback admitted to gaining plenty of weight after his playing career due to the lack of activity. In order to reduce a few pounds, the former quarterback auditioned for the TV series "The Biggest Loser" but said that he was worried about getting on the show due to his mental state of mind.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview back in 2014, Mitchell revealed that he had given up on life physically and emotionally.

"My dad passed away from diabetes in January. I had kind of thrown in the towel and thought, 'I’m going to be a fat person the rest of my life,' and when he died I said, 'That’s my future. That’s what’s going to happen to me.' "

Mitchell worked hard to shed weight but struggled to remain in shape after the show ended. In 2019, he announced that he was teaming up with veteran fitness trainer Melanie Douglas and it seems to have worked wonders for him.

Mitchell has lost a lot of weight and gotten back into the right frame of mind as well. He currently works as a commentator and calls college football games for the Utah Utes.

Scott Mitchell's net worth: How much is the former NFL QB worth in 2023?

Former NFL QB Scott Mitchell

According to reports, Scott Mitchell is worth around $10 million as of 2023. He made a small fortune thanks to his 12-year career in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins picked Mitchell in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the team before joining the Orlando Thunder.

In 1994, Mitchell signed for the Detroit Lions and spent six years with the franchise before playing one year with the Baltimore Ravens. He played in the big league for two more seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and retired after the 2001 season.

During his time in the NFL, Mitchell racked up 15,692 yards and 95 touchdowns on 1,301 passes. He had a 55.5% pass completion rate and threw 81 interceptions as well.

Poll : 0 votes