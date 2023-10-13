What is Sean Payton’s record with Drew Brees? A look into Broncos HC’s coaching career

The careers of Sean Payton and Drew Brees will forever be interlinked. Both future Hall of Famers enjoyed their best spells working together on the New Orleans Saints. Payton was a savvy offensive mind who knew how to get the most out of his franchise.

At the same time, Drew Brees was the model quarterback, a dynamic passer who could make every throw in the book. Together, the pair led the New Orleans Saints to win the Super Bowl in 2010.

According to the New Orleans Saints website, Payton's record with Brees is 126-74 in the regular season and a modest 8-7 record in the playoffs. That made them the winningest head coach-QB duo in New Orleans history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How good was Drew Brees?

Drew Brees had the uncanny ability to make everyone around him look better; that's something that can't be said about every quarterback. Brees joined the New Orleans Saints when the franchise was desperate for a leader at the QB slot; he left the team as arguably the most superb passer in NFL history.

Brees' legacy is set in stone, as he was one of his generation's finest shot callers. He has a plethora of NFL records, such as most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, highest completion percentage in a season, highest completion percentage in a game, and tied for most touchdown passes in a game (with seven).

Brees played in the golden age of NFL QBs with the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Big Ben, and more. Yet, he was arguably a better natural passer than all of them. Interestingly, much of his success can be credited to another Hall of Famer, a coach.

Sean Payton's coaching legacy

Younger NFL fans might know Sean Payton as the head coach who was humbled by the New York Jets after calling out their beloved offensive coordinator. Others might see him as a play caller who got traded for actual draft picks ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Well, it's sad as the modern conception of Payton can't be further from what he did as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. As with the Saints, Payton turned the franchise from a laughing stock to a perennial Super Bowl contender. Payton did this by methodically harnessing the unique skill set of a sure Drew Brees, and as they say, the rest is history.

Sean Payton's NFL legacy is set in stone despite his time in Denver being an unmitigated disaster. Payton has one AP Coach of the Year Award, numerous playoff appearances, and, most significantly, the Super Bowl.