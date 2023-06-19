What is Shannon Sharpe doing now? A look into career options for Broncos HoF's following Undisputed exit

Shannon Sharpe announced his departure from FS1's Undisputed earlier this week. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent seven years as an analyst working alongside co-host Skip Bayless.

However, Sharpe is enjoying his free time after parting ways with Fox.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and revealed that he has been following a workout schedule in the mornings, having late breakfasts and not worrying about having to dress up to go to work every day. However, Sharpe also teased his followers and hinted that he'll soon make a return to TV on a morning show.

Sharpe reportedly reached a buyout with Fox that allowed him to leave Undisputed. Although the former NFL star didn't officially announce his reason behind leaving the network, fans believe that his decision revolved around a tense relationship with Bayless.

Sharpe and Bayless had a few heated arguments on the show over the past few months that seemed to cause a bit of animosity between the pair of analysts. The two nearly came to blows during one debate when Bayless aimed a sly dig at Sharpe while praising Tom Brady's career.

While Sharpe has announced his exit from Undisputed, Bayless will continue on the show.

Assessing Shannon Sharpe's options as Broncos HoF leaves Undisputed

Since Shannon Sharpe is well-known among the NFL fraternity, he should not have any shortage of offers coming his way.

According to reports, ESPN is in contention for Sharpe's services. The broadcast giant and Fox are huge competitors, and it wouldn't be surprising if the company signed the NFL legend to boost their ratings.

The likes of Fanduel and CBS are also reportedly monitoring Sharpe. However, there has been no concrete evidence suggesting the three-time Pro Bowler will join either of the two companies.

Interestingly, some reports suggest that Sharpe could branch off on his own by starting a podcast or video series. It will certainly be commendable if the three-time Super Bowl winner is able to venture off and build his own business.

