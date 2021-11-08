What did State Farm say about Aaron Rodgers' vaccination stance?

Aaron Rodgers is a nonstop fixture in the news cycle this week for all the wrong reasons. The NFL star tested positive for COVID-19 and revelaed in the process that had never been vaccinated. The fallout has been fierce.

First, Rodgers lost his partnership with Prevea Health, a health care organization. He is someone with a series of endorsements and losing one is notable because it could mean a chain of events is put in motion.

Now, State Farm is easily Rodgers' biggest endorsement deal, and here's what they had to say about his comments:

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on Aaron’s vaccination status,” a State Farm spokesperson said.

Aaron Rodgers' State Farm contract

Reports seem to put Rodgers' deal with State Farm at a value of $2-3 million. It is significant money for not much work, which includes shooting a few commercials every so often. Rodgers may even knock out every commercial we see for a year in a matter of a day or two.

Rodgers makes much more as a quarterback, but a few extra million dollars never hurt. Being greatly visible with State Farm also means other companies will want him to expand their own reach. However, that could change if the insurance company does end up dumping him because of his comments.

One way that could happen is if they start to hear potential blowback from customers. Yet such a large company may just hope this story blows over.

Such a situation feels unprecedented. A professional athlete like Rodgers really had no reason to make the comments he made and the only likely outcome was controversy, yet he is entitled to say whatever he wants.

State Farm is a giant corporation that is paying Rodgers a small sum to be a spokesperson. If they decide the price is not worth the outrage, they can likely find a way out of the deal. That could be the final straw for other companies currently deciding what to do with Rodgers.

This is a bizarre week and the worst thing for Green Bay Packers fans is that Rodgers will be out on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. That is something that cannot be forgotten in all the talk about Rodgers' controversial vaccination saga.

