What did Steve Levy say about Najee Harris? ESPN journalist apologizes for false comments

While calling the play between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Steve Levy had Najee Harris in focus. Levy wanted to bring forth the story of Najee Harris' struggle against all odds to become a successful running back in the NFL. It was a great story well told, except that it had one little problem. It was not true. And when Najee Harris called it out, Steve Levy was a gentleman to apologize for his innocent mistake.
Najee Harris grew up homeless in his youth. He succeeded in his life after he got to play for Alabama in college. Steve Levy recounted the story about how Najee Harris would sleep on the floor rather than on beds because it was what he was used to. His exact words were:
“Even when he got to Alabama on a full ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor. He said he’s just more comfortable, more used to that.”
While undoubtedly inspiring, it was untrue. Najee Harris pointed out on Twitter to Steve Levy that he slept on the bed like almost everyone else.
Steve Levy got confused with Najee Harris' story
The reason for Steve Levy's apparent confusion could be the fact that another former Alabama running back, Josh Jacobs, used to do just that.
Additionally, in high school, Najee Harris himself used to sleep on the floor so that his sister could have the couch.
It seems Steve Levy got the stories mixed up and ended up making an erroneous statement about Najee Harris. But to his credit Levy had the humility to accept his mistake and apologize for his false comments about Najee Harris after the latter pointed it out. He went a step further, in fact, by donating to Najee Harris' foundation.
Najee Harris still did not seem too consoled by Levy's apology as his latest tweet still saw him shaking his head at people for confusing him with others.
