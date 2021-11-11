What did Steve Levy say about Najee Harris? ESPN journalist apologizes for false comments

While calling the play between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Steve Levy had Najee Harris in focus. Levy wanted to bring forth the story of Najee Harris' struggle against all odds to become a successful running back in the NFL. It was a great story well told, except that it had one little problem. It was not true. And when Najee Harris called it out, Steve Levy was a gentleman to apologize for his innocent mistake.

Najee Harris grew up homeless in his youth. He succeeded in his life after he got to play for Alabama in college. Steve Levy recounted the story about how Najee Harris would sleep on the floor rather than on beds because it was what he was used to. His exact words were:

“Even when he got to Alabama on a full ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor. He said he’s just more comfortable, more used to that.”

While undoubtedly inspiring, it was untrue. Najee Harris pointed out on Twitter to Steve Levy that he slept on the bed like almost everyone else.

Najee Harris @ohthatsNajee22 Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college. I slept on my bed Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college. I slept on my bed

Steve Levy got confused with Najee Harris' story

The reason for Steve Levy's apparent confusion could be the fact that another former Alabama running back, Josh Jacobs, used to do just that.

Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana During the 2020 draft Trey Wingo said Josh Jacobs preferred sleeping on the floor because it was more comfortable to him - maybe that’s what Steve Levy got confused with? Trying to get to the bottom of this youtu.be/ssSxbsYpURc During the 2020 draft Trey Wingo said Josh Jacobs preferred sleeping on the floor because it was more comfortable to him - maybe that’s what Steve Levy got confused with? Trying to get to the bottom of this youtu.be/ssSxbsYpURc

Additionally, in high school, Najee Harris himself used to sleep on the floor so that his sister could have the couch.

Tyler James @TJamesNDI @jessica_smetana This story has Harris sleeping on the floor in high school so his sister could have the couch. So maybe he conflated to the two. dkpittsburghsports.com/2021/05/06/pit… @jessica_smetana This story has Harris sleeping on the floor in high school so his sister could have the couch. So maybe he conflated to the two. dkpittsburghsports.com/2021/05/06/pit…

It seems Steve Levy got the stories mixed up and ended up making an erroneous statement about Najee Harris. But to his credit Levy had the humility to accept his mistake and apologize for his false comments about Najee Harris after the latter pointed it out. He went a step further, in fact, by donating to Najee Harris' foundation.

Steve Levy @espnSteveLevy



I’ll be donating to the Da' Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can.



Najee.net @ohthatsNajee22 I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake. Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable.I’ll be donating to the Da' Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can. @ohthatsNajee22 I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake. Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable. I’ll be donating to the Da' Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can.Najee.net

Najee Harris still did not seem too consoled by Levy's apology as his latest tweet still saw him shaking his head at people for confusing him with others.

Najee Harris @ohthatsNajee22 Y’all mess up my name and y’all say that stuff smh bet Y’all mess up my name and y’all say that stuff smh bet

