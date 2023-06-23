What are Steve McNair’s kids doing now? All you need to know about late Ravens QB’s family 

In an apartment in downtown Nashville, the body of former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair was discovered next to that of Sahel 'Jenni' Kazemi on July 4, 2009. The entire country was horrified by McNair's passing.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department classified the incident as a murder-suicide and came to the conclusion that Kazemi killed McNair by shooting him in the head, perhaps when he was taking a nap on the sofa of his rented condominium. Then, as she lay down next to him, Kazemi shot herself in the head.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is normal to be curious about those who McNair left behind and how they are doing now.

Before getting married to Mechelle McNair, Steve McNair had two kids: Steve LaTreal McNair and Steven O'Brian Koran McNair. Trenton Jon McNair and Tyler James McNair were the couple's two kids together.

Steve McNair was a standout wideout at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when his dad died tragically. He decided to play ball at Southern Mississippi after graduating before moving to Pearl River Community College. And as far as we can tell right now, he doesn't play on a professional level. He's a dad, and he likes to stay out of the mainstream media.

Steven O'Brian McNair, his younger brother, was 15 years old when his father passed away. He continues to live in Mississippi.

Based on the most recent reports, Mechelle, McNair's widowed wife, has never got married again. A few years ago, she graduated with a degree in nursing.

Tyler, their first child together, earned a biology degree from New York University on a scholarship while seeking a professional path as a dancer in the entertainment sector.

At PBA University, Trenton McNair is currently tearing up the college basketball landscape. The 6-foot-4 guard, the last of Steve McNair's children, carries on his father's sporting legacy.

🏈TitansFanatic🏈 @titanfan8 Flashback Friday

Sept. 8, 2002 Eagles At

Titans D sacked QB Donovan McNabb 6 times,recover 2 fumbles,get 2 INTs & Steve McNair completed 24 of 34 passes,269 yards,2 TDs with 101.2 rating overcoming a 14 point first half deficit to win season opener

Titans win 27-24 Flashback FridaySept. 8, 2002 Eagles At #Titans Titans D sacked QB Donovan McNabb 6 times,recover 2 fumbles,get 2 INTs & Steve McNair completed 24 of 34 passes,269 yards,2 TDs with 101.2 rating overcoming a 14 point first half deficit to win season openerTitans win 27-24 🏈Flashback Friday🏈 Sept. 8, 2002 Eagles At #Titans Titans D sacked QB Donovan McNabb 6 times,recover 2 fumbles,get 2 INTs & Steve McNair completed 24 of 34 passes,269 yards,2 TDs with 101.2 rating overcoming a 14 point first half deficit to win season openerTitans win 27-24 https://t.co/ZNWZPItM5w

Which teams did Steve McNair play for in the NFL?

Steve McNair was the third pick in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, who later changed their name to the Tennessee Titans.

In 2000, under his guidance, the team qualified for its first Super Bowl, where they lost to the St. Louis Rams. Before concluding his playing career with the Baltimore Ravens, McNair spent 11 seasons with the Titans.

Despite never experiencing Super Bowl glory, McNair was a successful starter in the league with a 91-62 record. McNair ran for 3,590 yards and finished his career with a staggering 31,304 yards.

He participated in three Pro Bowls and shared the 2003 MVP award with Peyton Manning.

Poll : 0 votes