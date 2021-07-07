What team does Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer play for?

Andrew Spencer has made hearts aflutter as a contestant on the seventeenth season of The Bachelorette. The defensive back has made quite the impression on Katie Thurston on this season's Bachelorette.

The show has since wrapped filming (no spoilers), and Spencer is back playing pro football, but where and for whom?

Andrew Spencer currently plays football in Europe

Spencer lives in Vienna, Austria, where he plays for the Dacia Vienna Vikings in the Austrian Football League. The 26-year-old is playing in his third season with the Austrian franchise.

“I feel very good now to start my third season with the Vikings and I can hardly wait to complete an entire season with the team," he told AFI in an interview. "I signed again with the Vikings to win titles, but I also have the feeling that I still want to prove a lot. A personal goal is to be the best player in Europe. Now I have a whole season ahead of me to prove that and to show my potential to the full."

During the offseason, Spencer works as a high school football coach and teacher's assistant in Chicago.

Andrew Spencer college football career

Andrew Spencer played college football at Winona State University. He was a first-team All-American and was named Winona State Male Athlete of the Year after the 2017-18 college football season.

The tacking machine was also named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year. Spencer recorded 2.5 sacks, seven interceptions, two defensive TDs, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and 76 total tackles.

A brief NFL career

After having a standout season at Winona State during his senior year of college, Spencer was invited to the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp in 2018. It's the closest he's come to playing in the National Football League.

