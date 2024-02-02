What is Teddy Bridgewater doing now? Latest on former Lions quarterback's life after NFL retirement

Teddy Bridgewater signed a contract with the Detroit Lions in August 2023, reuniting with head coach Dan Campbell, who had been Bridgewater's assistant head coach while he was with the New Orleans Saints.

In December, Bridgewater declared his intention to become a high school football coach and to end his career as a professional football player at the end of the 2023 season.

The veteran quarterback disclosed his intentions to become a coach in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everything that was intended for me came to pass just as planned. And I still approach every day with that mindset, and I just feel really grateful to be in the league as a Year 10 player. I am in my final year and I'm just enjoying it all, as I tell everyone."

The Detroit Lions' season is over following their 34-31 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. It now appears that after 10 years of playing professional football, Bridgewater is set for another adventure.

Several stories on Friday morning stated that Teddy Bridgewater would be taking a head coaching position at his former high school. Miami Northwestern Senior High School was where Bridgewater played high school football, and the school's field has been named after him since then.

Expand Tweet

The school had kept the position of head coach vacant following Michaelee Harris' departure after just one season. In the past few weeks, there have been multiple reports suggesting that Bridgewater would be the obvious pick for the position. The Bulls, meanwhile, had remained silent about the matter, probably waiting for the Lions' season to end.

The 31-year-old quarterback spent three seasons as a starter at Miami Northwestern High School, where he passed for 6,712 yards and 70 scores.

Expand Tweet

Which NFL teams did Teddy Bridgewater play for?

Teddy Bridgewater attended the University of Louisville to play collegiate football after graduating from high school, and he then played for 10 years in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings selected the standout quarterback with the 32nd overall choice in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He finished his first season with 2,919 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and an 85.2 passer rating in 13 games. He also gained 209 yards and a touchdown through rushing.

Bridgewater had a great start to his professional career before he was hindered by a dislocated knee and ruptured ACL sustained during training camp before the 2016 season.

Teddy Bridgewater was a journeyman for the majority of the rest of his NFL career. He signed deals with the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

Bridgewater made it known during his time with the Dolphins that he would love to coach high school football after retirement. He will now have the opportunity to do that at his former high school.