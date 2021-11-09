What did Terry Bradshaw say about Aaron Rodgers' COVID vaccine saga?

Aaron Rodgers' non-vaccination saga rolls on with Terry Bradshaw being the latest to pile in on the Green Bay Packers' quarterback. Aaron Rodgers created a firestorm this past week after he was ruled out for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to him being unvaccinated. While many other players in the NFL are unvaccinated, leaving it to personal choice, not many had claimed to be "immunized" or used any other coded words, as Aaron Rodgers did when directly asked a question about their vaccination status.

Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated https://t.co/kskQDRpWi8

His appearance on The Pat McAfee Show further inflamed matters when he not only defended his views on the vaccine, but inaccurately quoted Martin Luther King Jr., while trying to make a point.

Don Lewis @DonLew87 "Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." ~ Martin Luther King Jr.



Seems appropriate given this short nugget from Aaron Rodgers. . .



"Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." ~ Martin Luther King Jr. Seems appropriate given this short nugget from Aaron Rodgers. . .

That has riled up quite a few people, and Terry Bradshaw was not far behind in condemning Aaron Rodgers.

Terry Bradshaw and crew rip Aaron Rodgers

During Fox's NFL pregame show, Terry Bradshaw and the other hosts gave their opinion on the Aaron Rodgers saga.

The common thread in the discussion seemed to be that everyone was disappointed in Aaron Rodgers' actions. Jimmy Johnson said he was disappointed in Aaron Rodgers and how he played with the words. Howie Long was also critical while allowing for the fact that Aaron Rodgers is entitled to his own medical privacy. But he noted, and rightly so, that it ceases to be a personal decision when your actions affect those around you and you refuse to follow the protocols designed to protect you and those near you.

But it was Terry Bradshaw who had the harshest criticism of Aaron Rodgers. Terry Bradshaw noted how they were in the Naval Academy and wished Aaron Rodgers would have attended in order to learn straight-up honesty. He also castigated the Green Bay Packers quarterback for consulting with non-medical professionals on Ivermectin. Terry Bradshaw concluded by saying it was downright selfish on the part of Aaron Rodgers to have taken the actions he had. His exact words were,

“It would’ve been nice if he could’ve come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest, learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone...Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves, and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

fake nick ramsey @nick_ramsey … four-time super bowl champ & “fox nfl sunday” host terry bradshaw laments the nation is divided over covid-19 treatments and excoriates packers quarterback @aaronrodgers12 for his dishonesty & for “thinking only about [himself].” … four-time super bowl champ & “fox nfl sunday” host terry bradshaw laments the nation is divided over covid-19 treatments and excoriates packers quarterback @aaronrodgers12 for his dishonesty & for “thinking only about [himself].” https://t.co/45T4hEGT9q

While many might support Aaron Rodgers, he found few friends on the Fox panel, with Terry Bradshaw being absolutely critical. It is a fact that he misled people when he was asked about his vaccination status. And another fact is that vaccines do work and are the best defense available against COVID-19, the opinions of Aaron Rodgers notwithstanding.

Edited by Windy Goodloe