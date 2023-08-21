What time and channel is the Baltimore Ravens game on? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to lock horns with the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Here's all you need to know about the highly-anticipated contest that will take place on Monday, August 21.

Interestingly, the Ravens vs Commanders game comes on the heels of the two teams staging joint practices at Owings Mills in Maryland.

What channel is the Ravens game on? Fans in Washington can catch today’s match coverage on WRC-TV, Channel 4. National audiences will be able to view the match on ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What time does the Ravens vs. Commanders game start? The game is slated to get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21.

Where can we stream the Ravens vs. Commanders game? In the US, the game can be streamed live on NFL+, ESPN+, or fuboTV.

Where are the Ravens vs. Commanders playing? The Ravens will make the trip to the FedEx Field, Landover in Maryland, to face the Commanders.

Expand Tweet

NFL preseason Week 2: Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders game Preview and Prediction

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have won their last 24 preseason games in a row. John Harbaugh's side took down the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener this year.

Baltimore has announced that neither Lamar Jackson nor Tyler Huntley will feature against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. This means Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown could play a half each in the Monday night game.

Meanwhile, the Commanders won their preseason opener as well. Ron Rivera's side downed the Cleveland Browns 17-15 on the road despite being the underdogs.

Washington also recently announced that Sam Howell will be the starting quarterback in the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season. The 22-year-old is also expected to get a run against the Ravens.

Although Baltimore has an incredible winning streak in preseason games, Howell should be extra motivated to snap that record. We expect the Commanders to get the win over the Ravens on Monday.

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 176 votes