What time and channel is Chiefs vs. Browns on? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in their last preseason game, in 2023.

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid's men are favorites to repeat in 2023, as most key players are returning for the new NFL season. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others will seek to achieve something no side has done in almost two decades.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns will be hoping for a bounce-back year. Deshaun Watson will lead the team in his first entire season as the franchise QB, and their fans will be hoping for a return to form by the former Pro Bowler.

Kevin Stefanski and the other members of the Cleveland coaching staff need to maximize Watson's talents to avoid another disappointing season in Cleveland.

Here's the time, channel, and everything you need to know about tonight's game:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Noon CT

Local TV channel: WEWS (Cleveland) | KSHB (Kansas City)

National TV channel: NFL Network

Live streams: FuboTV, NFL+ and DAZN

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

The Kansas City Chiefs come into this game with a primarily clear injury slate. However, there are some absentees for the last preseason game of 2023.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is still without a timetable to return due to the swelling in his knee. He going to miss tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns. Running back Isiah Pacheco was present in this week's practice but remains sore after a shoulder injury.

Also, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is far from returning due to a knee injury. Jordy Fortson, Nic Jones, and Nikko Remigio are unlikely to feature against the Browns as they carry numerous knocks.

Cleveland Browns injury report

The Browns have a fuller list of injured players preparing to battle the Chiefs. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz will surely miss the game due to a hamstring injury sustained in training.

Also, wideout Marquise Goodwin will not play tonight due to illness, as the Browns' official website reported. Furthermore, tight end Harrison Bryant will not play tonight due to an undisclosed medical condition. For tonight's game, Jerome Ford, Myles Garrett, and Wes Martin are questionable. Stay tuned for the latest updates around the matchup.

