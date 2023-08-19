The Kansas City Chiefs will make the trip to Arizona to face off against the Cardinals in tonight's preseason game. The Chiefs are fresh off a close 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason game of 2023. The team will be looking to bounce back against the Cardinals.

On the other hand, the Arizona Cardinals will head into the game on the back of a win against the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals beat the Broncos against all odds, as Denver fielded a pretty strong team in their preseason game.

Here's the TV schedule and streaming options:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV channel: CBS Network

Live stream: fuboTV, NFL+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Canada)

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs will need some players ahead of their matchup against the Cardinals. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss the game due to a nasty knee injury in training camp.

Cornerback Anthony Witherstone is on the injured reserve list due to a toe injury. Tight end Jody Fortson is on the injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. Nic Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, and Tershawn Wharton are unlikely to feature in tonight's game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely rest the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the key members of their Super Bowl LVII winning team. They will play some part in the final preseason game as Andy Reid looks to keep them fresh for what will undoubtedly be a tricky title defense.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals also have many players who will only appear in tonight's game. Tight end Zach Ertz is questionable for the game, as he was recently reinstated from the active/PUP list. Also, cornerback Rashad Fenton remains on the injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel was unavailable for the Cardinals' last game due to a strained calf. Andre Baccellia, Keaontay Ingram, and Marlon Mack are unlikely to be available for tonight's game due to an array of niggles.

The Arizona Cardinals will likely rest their critical starters to keep them fresh for the 2023 season. The reason is that they will need to be as fresh as possible for a potential bounce-back year after a disappointing 2022 season.

