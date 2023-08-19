What time and channel is the Lions game on today? All you need to know

In a riveting clash that has NFL fans buzzing with excitement, the Detroit Lions are all set to go head-to-head against the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight in what promises to be a high-stakes preseason battle.

In an exhilarating start to the preseason, Detroit emerged victorious over the New York Giants with a score of 21-16 in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars also showcased their mettle by securing a 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener.

As two teams vying for their second win of the 2023 preseason, the anticipation is palpable, and football enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly waiting to witness the showdown.

For those eagerly anticipating the clash, here's where you can catch all the excitement:

Television Broadcast

You can catch the live game coverage airing on NFL Network and Fox-2 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The duo of Brian Sexton and Bucky Brooks will be the hosts for the thrilling moments, while Brent Martineau will keep you updated with insights from the sidelines.

Radio Coverage

Can't be in front of your TV? No worries! Switch to 1010 AM/92.5 FM XL to enjoy live radio coverage of the game. Seasoned analysts Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, and Tony Boselli will provide you with their expert insights, making you feel like you're right there in the stadium. Kainani Stevens will keep you updated with live reports from the sidelines.

Live Streaming

For the fans who are on the move, you can live stream the game on fuboTV and Sling TV. And that's not all - for our international audience, NFL+ and DAZN has got you covered. All NFL games, including the regular season, playoffs, and the much-anticipated Super Bowl, will be available for streaming worldwide on these platforms.

Key Observations for today's Lions Matchup against Jaguars

In today's game Lions' Head Coach Dan Campbell is maintaining his strategy of resting starters, prioritizing their long-term health and regular season readiness.

Newcomer Teddy Bridgewate is focused on adapting to the Lions' playbook and connecting with teammates as he competes for the backup role behind starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions

The unresolved competition will remain in today's game againt kicker's Riley Patterson and Parker Romo. Also, WR Jameson Williams' won't be playing as his hamstring injury hampers his participation in the preseason.

Jaguars' coach Doug Pederson's plans for their starter's playing time remain undisclosed for now. However, Trevor Lawrence's and his offensive side participated against Dallas in Week 1 and we might see them playing today.