What time and channel is the New Orleans Saints game on? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The New Orleans Saints will travel to lock horns with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Here's all you need to know about the highly-anticipated contest that will take place on Sunday, August 20.

Interestingly, the Saints vs Chargers game comes on the heels of the two teams staging joint practices on Thursday and Friday at the Chargers' facility in Costa Mesa, California.

What channel is the Saints game on? Fans in New Orleans can catch today’s match coverage on WVUE-DT while the game will be broadcast on KCBS in Los Angeles. National audiences will be able to view the match on the NFL Network.

What time does the Saints vs. Chargers game start? The game is slated to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Where can we stream the Saints vs. Chargers game? In the US, the game can be streamed live on NFL+ or fuboTV.

Where are the Saints vs. Chargers playing? The Saints will make the trip to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to face the Chargers.

NFL preseason Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints game preview and prediction

The New Orleans Saints beat the Kansas City Chiefs 26-24 in their preseason opener last week. The victory came thanks to a last-second field goal from rookie kicker Blake Grupe.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Saints quarterback Derek Carr makes his debut for the team later on Sunday. The signal-caller signed with New Orleans this offseason after nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers beat their local rivals, the Los Angeles Rams 34-17 in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Brandon Staley's side will be hoping to continue its good run against the Saints this weekend.

The Chargers looked offensively sound against the Rams last week. If they manage to put on a similar showing, Los Angeles should get the win against a new-look New Orleans side.

