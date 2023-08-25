What time and channel is the Patriots vs Titans game on today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

The last preseason games of the year for the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans will take place on Friday, August 25.

The Titans fell to the Chicago Bears 23-17 in their opening preseason matchup, but they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 in their subsequent contest. The Patriots lost their opening preseason contest 20-9 to the Houston Texans, before defeating the Green Bay Packers in their subsequent contest.

Patriots vs Titans: Match Details

Date & Time: Friday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Broadcast: NFL Network, CBS

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

NFL Network and CBS will broadcast the game live, while streamers can use their smartphones or tablets to watch. Streamers will have access to all preseason, regular season, and postseason games with NFL+. A seven-day free trial is available to new users.

FuboTV also offers a free seven-day trial before charging $75 or more a month, based on which channels you select.

Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and Peacock are some additional streaming options.

Will Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott start against the Tennessee Titans?

Mac Jones played slightly over a quarter in New England's victory in their second preseason game, marking his first preseason involvement. The rest of the game was managed by Bailey Zappe.

Head coach Bill Belichick may decide to use Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham against the Titans before it's time for roster cuts.

The Patriots' game against the Titans could be Ezekiel Elliott's first opportunity to feature for the team. Because the star running back was unsigned for the majority of the offseason, Belichick may try to offer him little playing time before the regular season.

Will Ryan Tannehill start against the Patriots?

Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, stated during the week that he remained uncertain of the team's strategy at QB. If Ryan Tannehill and the team's starters do play, anticipate it to be for a brief period of time because Vrabel has been reluctant to start key players in exhibition games due to the injury risk.

