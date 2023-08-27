What time and channel is Saints vs Texans on today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

Today, the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints play their final preseason game in 2023 at the Superdome in the heart of New Orleans. Both teams hope to kick in an exciting new phase when the new NFL season starts next month.

With a victory over the Texans, the Saints will be looking to cap off an undefeated preseason. In their first exhibition game, they narrowly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. They rode an early advantage to a 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their second preseason contest.

The Houston Texans, who routed the New England Patriots 20-9 in their first preseason game before falling to the Miami Dolphins 28-3 the following week, have had a far more erratic summer.

The information below will help you prepare for the game later today.

Saints vs Texans: Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

TV channel: Fox, NFL Network

Live streams: FuboTV, DAZN, Sling TV

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be the contest's national play-by-play and color commentators on FOX. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will cover the sidelines during the telecast.

Local supporters can use a free trial of DirecTV Stream or Fubo TV for virtually all preseason and regular season games without cable. NFL+ members can also access the game nationwide.

Who will start at quarterback for both the Texans and Saints today?

C.J. Stroud, a quarterback selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has started the first two preseason contests for the Houston Texans and will do so a third time against the Saints. DeMeco Ryans, the team's head coach, hasn't formally designated the 21-year-old as their starting quarterback.

Dennis Allen, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, announced on Friday that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the Saints and that Jake Haener would also play. Fans shouldn't anticipate Derek Carr to appear in this game.

Given the information, it is likely that Winston will start, and Haener will play the last three quarters. Alternatively, it may be a repeat of the game against the Chargers, with Winston playing the first two quarters and Haener the remaining two.

