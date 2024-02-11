What time and channel is Super Bowl 2024 on in Spain? TV Schedule, live stream details for Chiefs-49ers

The Super Bowl, which is televised for millions worldwide, apart from the USA market, is a major sporting event that takes place every year.

This year's game, which pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, is sure to be hotly contested. The NFL recently announced that they will play a game in Madrid, Spain, in the 2025 season.

It indicates that even if there aren't any Spanish players in the NFL right now, the sport has seen a significant increase in popularity in Spain in recent years.

Finding out how and where to watch the Super Bowl live can be difficult for fans living in Spain or traveling through Europe during the game. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to watch the Super Bowl in Spain.

The game begins at 00.30 Madrid time on Monday due to the time difference between the United States and Spain. Although American football is not a common sport in Spain, prominent Spanish towns like Seville, Barcelona and Madrid provide live Super Bowl viewing at sports bars and other venues.

It should be noted that beIN Sports will broadcast the game for those who would like to watch it from the comfort of their homes. International viewers can utilize the network as their main source for the live broadcast of the Big Game, as it provides in-depth coverage of the event.

ExpressVPN may be used to access beIN Sports, removing geographical restrictions for individuals who live in Spain. Fans will be able to watch every key move of the Big Game and share in the excitement from across the world.

Moreover, you may watch Super Bowl LVIII live on Paramount+ by utilizing ExpressVPN to get around regional constraints.

Who will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show?

The spectacle is also known for its legendary Super Bowl halftime show. The biggest stars in pop music offer entertainment halfway through the competition, which makes the halftime show just as famous as the game itself.

Besides the actual game, among the most eagerly awaited aspects of the Super Bowl each year is the halftime performance, which consistently showcases the biggest names in pop culture.

Usher will be the main performer at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Pre-game activities will be provided by Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day.

The national anthem will be sung by actress and country music icon Reba McEntire, while Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful." Andra Day, an actress, songwriter, and singer of R&B and soul music, will also perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing.”