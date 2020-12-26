What time is the first NFL game today?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are kicking off the NFL games on Saturday

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season will have a great game on Saturday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are getting things kicked off. Tampa Bay is looking to lock up the number six seed in the 2020 NFC Playoff race. The Lions are looking to end their 2020 NFL Season on a high note.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be led by quarterback Tom Brady and the Detroit Lions will be led by their starting quarterback Matt Stafford. The Lions have looked like a new team since firing head coach Matt Patricia. Tom Brady has seemed to activate his playoff mindset in the past few weeks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

Saturdays game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a simple formula for the Buccaneers. Win and your in, if the Buccaneers win they're in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Detroit Lions have a chance at spoiling the simple formula for the Buccaneers.

Our destiny is in our hands.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/goOcf1xkCu — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 26, 2020

The Buccaneers will be without their cornerback Carlton Davis. The Lions will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay for the eighth straight game. The Lions have lost two straight games. This is the fourth time this season that the Detroit Lions have lost back-to-back games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to go on their third three game winning streak during the 2020 NFL Season. The Buccaneers are 2-1 against the NFC North this season. They can cap off a successful 2020 NFL Season against the NFC North by beating the Lions on Saturday.

Lets take a look at when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions Week 16 game is set to kick off.

Advertisement

NFL Week 16 Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions

When: December 26, 2020

Time: 1:00PM ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Where can the Buccaneers vs Lions be watched?

Television: NFL Network and WTSP (Locally)

Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (play-by-play), Lindsay Czarniak (reporter)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions game can also be listened to on Sirius/XM radio. When searching Sirius/XM radio look for Channel 88 to listen to the Buccaneers vs Lions. It can also be listened to on 97.9 FM Bucs Flagship Staton in the Tampa Bay/Sarasota area.