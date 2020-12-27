What time are the NFL football games today?

In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season the games are airing on Saturday with three huge games. Week 16 games on Saturday start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. That game is followed up by the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
The primetime game on Saturday is between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. When the NFL scheduled the games for Saturday they did an amazing job. Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders game has the biggest implications on the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
If the Las Vegas Raiders lose they are out of the 2020 NFL Playoffs and will cap off their slow decline at the end of the 2020 NFL Season. Miami Dolphins are making a big push in the 2020 NFL Season. Dolphins are the surprise team in the AFC Playoff race. The Dolphins are sitting at 9-5 and in the final AFC Playoff spot.
Baltimore Ravens are right behind the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also sitting at 9-5 and behind the Miami Dolphins. The only thing separating the Dolphins and Ravens is win percentage in conference games. Miami will need to win the next two football games to lock up their spot in the 2020 NFL Season.
Lets take a look at what time the NFL games are on Saturday and how NFL fans can watch these games.
NFL Week 16 Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions
When: December 26, 2020
Time: 1:00pm ET
Where: Ford Field Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch, Listen and Follow:
TV: NFL Network
Streaming: Fubio TV
Radio: Sirius/XM: Channel 88
Local Radio: 97.9 Bucs Flagship Station
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
NFL Week 16 Saturday Mid Day: San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
When: December 26, 2020
Time: 4:30pm ET
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
How to Watch, Listen and Follow:
TV: Not Aired
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Twitch
Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station (Local)
Local Radio: 105.1 FM KHOV (Spanish Radio)
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
NFL Week 16 Saturday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders
When: December 26, 2020
Time: 8:15pm ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch, Listen and Follow:
TV: NFL Network
Streaming: Fubio TV
Radio: 920 AM KRLV
Local Radio: 92.3FM KOMP
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, InstagramPublished 27 Dec 2020, 00:16 IST