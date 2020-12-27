What time are the NFL football games today?

In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season the games are airing on Saturday with three huge games. Week 16 games on Saturday start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. That game is followed up by the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The primetime game on Saturday is between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. When the NFL scheduled the games for Saturday they did an amazing job. Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders game has the biggest implications on the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

If the Las Vegas Raiders lose they are out of the 2020 NFL Playoffs and will cap off their slow decline at the end of the 2020 NFL Season. Miami Dolphins are making a big push in the 2020 NFL Season. Dolphins are the surprise team in the AFC Playoff race. The Dolphins are sitting at 9-5 and in the final AFC Playoff spot.

Baltimore Ravens are right behind the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also sitting at 9-5 and behind the Miami Dolphins. The only thing separating the Dolphins and Ravens is win percentage in conference games. Miami will need to win the next two football games to lock up their spot in the 2020 NFL Season.

Lets take a look at what time the NFL games are on Saturday and how NFL fans can watch these games.

NFL Week 16 Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions

When: December 26, 2020

Time: 1:00pm ET

Where: Ford Field Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch, Listen and Follow:

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubio TV

Radio: Sirius/XM: Channel 88

Local Radio: 97.9 Bucs Flagship Station

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

NFL Week 16 Saturday Mid Day: San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

When: December 26, 2020

Time: 4:30pm ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Make sure you know how to watch on gameday. #NFLonPrime x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/v8Z4tfKgGT — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 25, 2020

How to Watch, Listen and Follow:

TV: Not Aired

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Twitch

Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station (Local)

Local Radio: 105.1 FM KHOV (Spanish Radio)

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

NFL Week 16 Saturday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

When: December 26, 2020

Time: 8:15pm ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch, Listen and Follow:

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubio TV

Radio: 920 AM KRLV

Local Radio: 92.3FM KOMP

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram