What time are the NFL games today and what channel? - 17th January 2021

With two of the most intense football games to date in the 2021 NFL Playoffs being on Sunday. NFL fans will be finishing their Sunday errands and chores early to get ready to watch great football. Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns will kick off the Sunday double-header.

Patrick Mahomes will look to prove that last years NFL Super Bowl Championship was not a one time thing against the Browns. Kansas City has the opportunity to do something that is very difficult to do, repeat as Super Bowl champs. With the talent on offense the Chiefs are favored to get their back-to-back championships in the 2020-2021 NFL Season.

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield number one overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. This statement may be one of the main reasons behind why the Browns selected him with their number one overall pick:

"I think if anybody's going to turn that franchise around it would be me"

Baker said this in his last trip to the podium during the 2018 NFL Draft Combine. He has made this statement come true during the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Baker would break out of his shell this season. He has led the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years. Now he has a chance to take the Cleveland Browns to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1989.

With all the history that comes with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns game. There is even more history in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meeting. Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the two oldest quarterbacks to meet in an NFL Playoff game.

This may be the third meeting during the 2020-2021 NFL Season for the two veteran quarterbacks, but it is the first time they have met in the NFL Playoffs. The winner of this game will head to the Green Bay Packers. This would bring another first NFL Playoff meeting. Aaron Rodgers has not played against Brady or Brees in the NFL Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that the third time is the charm against the Saints. If the Buccaneers win against the Saints Tom Brady will come one step closer to his seventh Super Bowl ring in his career. If the Saints win they get another game with their future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Lets take a look at what time the 2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games are on and what channels will air the games.

Advertisement

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

When: January 17, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely on the sidelines reporting team news

Some are born with confidence. Some find it within themselves.

Those with confidence have a way of testing each other.



The @Browns and @Chiefs are ready to put their swagger on display in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1UVunMGczs — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 17, 2021

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

When: January 17, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines reporting team news