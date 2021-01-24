What time are the NFL games today? - January 24th, 2021

Buffalo Bills have not been to the NFL Super Bowl since the early 1990s and are looking to make it back with a huge win against the Chiefs. Kansas City Chiefs are not going to lay down and let the Bills in. Buffalo will have to work for this victory.

On the other side Green Bay Packers are looking to knock off one of the best NFL Playoff quarterbacks in history. Tom Brady owns almost every NFL record in Playoff games. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are going head-to-head for the first time in both their careers.

When it comes to all four teams, the quarterbacks are a small factor when it comes to winning the football games. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is the key to their victory against the Packers. Green Bays key to victory against the Buccaneers is their ability to run the football.

Both Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will come down to who can run the football better. Both Buffalo and Kansas City are pass heavy offenses and Sunday night they will need their running games to win the game. The other key would be the Buffalo Bills defense.

With everything on the line on Sunday and win or go home situations lets take a look at what time the two NFL Conference Championship Games will be played on Sunday.

NFL NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field will host Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

How to Watch on TV: FOX, FuboTV

Key Players to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense: 2 sacks, 4 interceptions, 2nd in turnover ratio in the playoffs

-- Leonard Fournette: 36 attempts, 156 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

-- Tom Brady: 54.8 completion percentage, 580 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Tom Brady is 61-9 in games with temperatures below 40 degrees. It’s expected to be snowy and sub-30 in Green Bay.



“My mind doesn’t slow down in the cold, but their bodies do”



(via @jayfeely) pic.twitter.com/kKaCrByfQx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 24, 2021

Key Players to Watch: Green Bay Packers

-- Aaron Rodgers: 63.9 completion percentage, 296 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

-- Aaron Jones: 14 attempts, 99 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

-- Davante Adams: 9 receptions, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs look to make it back-to-back AFC Championships

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

How to Watch on TV: CBS, FuboTV

Key Players to Watch: Buffalo Bills

-- Buffalo Bills Defense: 3rd in sacks during the NFL Playoffs, 13.5 tackle for losses, 1 interception

-- Josh Allen: 68.1 completion percentage, 530 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

-- Stefon Diggs: 14 receptions, 234 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

A championship matchup that only happens every 27 years.



Super Bowl QBs explain why Josh Allen is ready for his moment in #BUFvsKC: https://t.co/mgoatHVhzc pic.twitter.com/0MCSEPP1vB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2021

Key Players to Watch: Kansas City Chiefs

-- Tyreek Hill: 8 receptions, 110 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns

-- Patrick Mahomes: 70.0 completion percentage, 255 passing yards, 1 touchdown

-- Travis Kelce: 8 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 1 touchdown