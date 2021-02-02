What time does the Super Bowl start?

On February 7th, 2021 the NFL will be in Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV. This year's Super Bowl will have a lot of history attached to it for various reasons. It is also the most anticipated quarterback matchup in history of the Super Bowl.

A lot of the history that is attached to Super Bowl LV is prompted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. It seems like Tom Brady has been making history since entering the NFL. Brady will be the oldest NFL quarterback to ever play in the Super Bowl.

He is also making history by making his 10th appearance in the Super Bowl. Brady is searching for his seventh Super Bowl ring which is the most in NFL history. is The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also the first team in NFL history to host and play in the Super Bowl simultaneously.

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl last season and Tom Brady won it the previous season.



This will be the 1st ever Super Bowl between the last 2 Super Bowl-winning QBs. It's also the 7th Super Bowl overall between QBs who had previously won one. pic.twitter.com/ERR1GR7RXe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 25, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is looking to make history by becoming the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win back-to-back championships. Mahomes is only 25 years old and if he wins Super Bowl LV, he will be on his way to catching Tom Brady's record-setting six Super Bowl rings.

Super Bowl LV is a classic meeting between the old school vs. the new school. Mahomes is representing the new and exciting young group of NFL quarterbacks in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady is representing and playing for all the veteran quarterbacks in the NFL.

With all the historical value of Super Bowl LV, it is a must-watch game. Lets take a look at what time the big game will kick off, and how to tune in to the action.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30PM EST

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

How to Watch on Television: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (Analyst)

Sideline Reporters: Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Former NFL official Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst.

.@TonyRomo is a FORTUNE TELLER. He said in Week 12, when the Bucs lost two straight and dropped to 7-5 entering the bye week, that they’d meet the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. How he knew this? I don’t know. Because they’d only had one signature win up until that point: Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/VBQ8MooHFl — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 25, 2021

CBS has brought out their all-star lineup of announcers for Sunday's game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are two of the best announcers in the NFL.

Super Bowl LV looks to be one of the best matchups in NFL history, and has a top-tier broadcast team covering the event. CBS' coverage of all the action from the big day starts early in the morning on February 7th and will continue through the game, concluding with post-game analysis and highlights.