What time does the Super Bowl start in Central Time?

Super Bowl LV is ready to kick off on Sunday. The game will kick off at 6:30PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). NFL fans all around the world will be tuning in to watch one of the best quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will be leading their respective teams into the biggest game of the 2020-2021 NFL season. Brady has been to the big game a record ten times throughout his career. Mahomes is making his second appearance in the big game in back-to-back seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs are defending Super Bowl Champions but are facing an unfamiliar situation. Tampa Bay is also entering the Super Bowl in an unfamiliar situation. For the first time in NFL Super Bowl history the city that is hosting the game will also be playing in the game.

Not to mention the NFC is the home team in Super Bowl LV. This makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a true home team and the Kansas City Chiefs a true road team. With fans being limited for the Super Bowl, it should be interesting to see how many Buccaneers and how many Chiefs fans show up.

The Buccaneers have not played in the Super Bowl since 2002 but they have the key to a victory. Tom Brady has been extremely successful in the Super Bowl with winning six championships already. Brady also owns every Super Bowl record other than win percentage.

If the Buccaneers can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady will add another ring to his hand making it his seventh. Brady has made it known that he wants to play past the age of 45. If he continues playing at the level he is at right now, Brady will be running out of fingers to house his rings soon.

Patrick Mahomes has been named as the best young quarterback in the NFL. Mahomes is only 25 years old and if he wins on Sunday it will give him his second championship, putting him on a good path to catching Tom Brady.

With all the significant value to Sunday's game, it brings on one question for viewers. What time does the 2021 NFL Super Bowl come on if a fan lives in the central time zone?

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV - Preview

When: February 7, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM CST

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

How to watch on Television: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo