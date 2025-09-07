What time will Jaguars vs. Panthers restart? Latest update after lightning delay in season opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers Week 1 game on Sunday has been paused due to inclement weather at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The matchup has been stopped in the second quarter due to lightning in the area.
Amid the pause in the game, many are eager to learn when the Sunday afternoon clash will resume.
What time will Jaguars vs. Panthers restart?
According to NFL rules, the Jaguars vs. Panthers game can restart once the storm leaves the Jacksonville area. There is no specific time given for when the matchup will resume.
However, updates will be added as soon as we get confirmation on the game's resumption.
At the time of the pause in the game, the Jaguars are leading 10-3, with 8:32 remaining in the first half.
Jaguars kicker Cam Little opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 35-yard field goal. The Panthers responded with a 48-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald with just 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
However, Jacksonville retook the lead in the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Long. Soon after Lawrence's TD pass, the players had to leave the field.
The Jaguars will have possession of the ball once the game returns to action.
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went 3-of-6 passes for 16 yards with one interception before the stoppage in play.
How to watch Panthers-Jaguars Week 1 game? TV channel and live stream details
The Jaguars vs. Panthers Week 1 game is being broadcast live on Fox. Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) and calling the game from the announcers' booth.
Fans can also live stream the Panthers-Jaguars clash on Fubo.
However, fans who want to watch the game unfold will have to wait until the weather at EverBank Stadium clears.
